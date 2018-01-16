Triple J Wholesale's Jim Herbert elected Chamber of Commerce chairman

Jim Herbert, General Manager of Triple-J Wholesale, is the unanimous choice as the new Chairman of the Guam Chamber of Commerce for 2018.

The other officers elected are Vice-Chairman Joe Arnett of Deloitte and Touche, and Secretary Treasurer Mark Tokito of the Bank of Hawaii.

They're joined by Executive committee members Bobby Shringi of Moylan's Insurance, Jonathan Kriegel of DOCOMO Pacific, and Catherine Castro, who is the Chamber President.