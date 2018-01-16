Speeding 21-year-old busted for pot

He sped right past police when he was pulled over and caught with drugs. 21 year old Brandon Michael Taisacan is charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

It happened Tuesday night as the officer was patrolling Marine Corps Drive in Asan.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed the suspect was nervous and shaking.

The officer conducted a pat-down and found a box that contained pills, a straw with white powdery substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine, and a medicine container with marijuana.