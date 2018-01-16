Mason Sanchez competes on higher level in mainland

13 year old Mason Sanchez is taking his soccer game to the next level out in Tucson Arizona. The 7th grader attends Esperero Canyon Middle School where he also plays basketball, and volleyball. Mason plays soccer with the Fort Lowell Rush 05 Azul Team and was recently selected to play for the U14 RUSH National Team that will be traveling to Italy in March for competition.

Mason was a popular youth player on island who attended St Anthony Catholic School. He was the United Airlines GFA National Academy Player of the Cycle in 2015. Mason was the only 6th grader to make the All-Island Team for the IIAAG Middle School Boys Season with the Raiders. Sanchez won the Golden Boot Award in Spring of 2017 for scoring the most goals in the U13 Minetgot Cup Elite Youth League with 21 goals.