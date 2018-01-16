JJ Ambrose leaving to fight in Belator MMA

PXC 155-pound champion JJ Ambrose leaves island tomorrow to compete in Bellator MMA. JJ signed a 4-fight deal with the organization and will be facing Saad Awad on January 26th in San Diego California.

Ambrose said, :It's been really good getting signed to Bellator. I feel like I get my second shot at the big show. Training on Guam has been such a blessing this time around. I feel like I have got the total package as far as training goes and I look forward to getting in there and showing what we are made of."

Ambrose 29-7 is currently on a 5 fight win streak. He is the #1 lightweight in Southeast Asia and #1 in Australia & New Zealand out of 132 active Pro lightweights.

He added, "Having training partners like the guys we have under the Steel roof. We have Frank from Purebred, Roque from Spike, Kyle from Spike, Jeff Mesa and Ricky. We are all from different gyms but we are coming together under one roof and the goal is to get more guys. I'd love to see Tyrone and Trevin Jones in here too, getting in some sparring. The goal isn't to be the best on Guam. Guam has a little over 100,000 people and the goal is to try and get all of the athletes off of Guam and fight on the bigger stage."