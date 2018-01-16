United Airlines Guam Marathon launches mobile app

An app for the United Airlines Guam Marathon was launched last night at the Bistro Restaurant located at the PIC Hotel. Island residents can get all the latest news, workout tips, discounts and other information through the free downloadable app. With the run scheduled for April 18th everything you need to know for the big run is just a swipe and click away.

Rene Logie, Event Manager, said, "The app will really bring people together and it will provide information for all of the runners. It will provide the community wall, the social media wall where you can see what everyone else is doing on and working on in training and see how active your friends are. It will just influence health and fitness for the island overall and bring everybody together to hopefully participate in the event."