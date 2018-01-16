Fred Bordallo will run with Gutierrez in Decision 2018

It’s yet another Gutierrez – Bordallo team making a run for Adelup. Former GPD chief of police Fred Bordallo confirms he has accepted to run with former Governor Carl Guitierrez as his Lt. Governor. They are the latest duo to solidify their team for the gubernatorial race following Lou Leon Guerrero and Josh Tenorio, and Senator Frank Aguon Jr. and former US Attorney Alicia Limtiaco. Senator Dennis Rodriguez Jr., who has since announced his run for governor, has yet to announce a running mate. For the GOP, current Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio has yet to make an official announcement of his running mate, as well, however signs have been going up showing him and former Senator Tony Ada.

“We already have sort of an organization and we just want to make sure we run a spirited campaign with respect, integrity and honor for the people of Guam,” Bordallo said. “We are very confident that people want change in terms of the kind of government from the executive branch.”

Bordallo made an unsuccessful run for the legislature during the election in 2016.