Fred Bordallo will run with Gutierrez in Decision 2018 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Fred Bordallo will run with Gutierrez in Decision 2018

Posted: Updated:

It’s yet another Gutierrez – Bordallo team making a run for Adelup. Former GPD chief of police Fred Bordallo confirms he has accepted to run with former Governor Carl Guitierrez as his Lt. Governor. They are the latest duo to solidify their team for the gubernatorial race following Lou Leon Guerrero and Josh Tenorio, and Senator Frank Aguon Jr. and former US Attorney Alicia Limtiaco. Senator Dennis Rodriguez Jr., who has since announced his run for governor, has yet to announce a running mate. For the GOP, current Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio has yet to make an official announcement of his running mate, as well, however signs have been going up showing him and former Senator Tony Ada. 

“We already have sort of an organization and we just want to make sure we run a spirited campaign with respect, integrity and honor for the people of Guam,” Bordallo said. “We are very confident that people want change in terms of the kind of government from the executive branch.”

Bordallo made an unsuccessful run for the legislature during the election in 2016.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Committee makes recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon

    Committee makes recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon

    Will Senator Jim Espaldon be removed from his leadership positions? That's now for his colleagues to decide. Resolution 239 had been placed on the session agenda. It details the ethics committee's recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon. Last September, they found him in violation of the code of ethics and standards. Espaldon was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a generator deal between the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the Northern Mariana Islands...More >>
    Will Senator Jim Espaldon be removed from his leadership positions? That's now for his colleagues to decide. Resolution 239 had been placed on the session agenda. It details the ethics committee's recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon. Last September, they found him in violation of the code of ethics and standards. Espaldon was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a generator deal between the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the Northern Mariana Islands...More >>

  • Pink Ladies get funding for respiratory gear

    Pink Ladies get funding for respiratory gear

    It's Wednesday and the Pink Ladies are at it again. The United Airlines Employee Association of Guam presented a check of $5,000 to the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association. The amount will go towards hospital equipment, specifically a respiratory device that can be used on both children and adults. Errol Lee is the UAEG President and told KUAM News, "The employees association we felt a need, matter of fact one of the cornerstones of our organization is giving back to ...More >>
    It's Wednesday and the Pink Ladies are at it again. The United Airlines Employee Association of Guam presented a check of $5,000 to the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association. The amount will go towards hospital equipment, specifically a respiratory device that can be used on both children and adults. Errol Lee is the UAEG President and told KUAM News, "The employees association we felt a need, matter of fact one of the cornerstones of our organization is giving back to ...More >>

  • Another $5M lawsuit filed against church

    Another $5M lawsuit filed against church

    More stories of naked swimming trips at the Lonfit River. The latest allegation coming from a 45-year-old former Barrigada resident. Only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, A.M. reports going on Boy Scout outings with former Guam priest Louis Brouillard where the priest exposed his naked body. Boys who swam naked, A.M. alleges, would be rewarded with cheeseburgers from McDonald's. Because A.M. and his older brother refused to swim naked, A.M. states the priest refuse...More >>
    More stories of naked swimming trips at the Lonfit River. The latest allegation coming from a 45-year-old former Barrigada resident. Only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, A.M. reports going on Boy Scout outings with former Guam priest Louis Brouillard where the priest exposed his naked body. Boys who swam naked, A.M. alleges, would be rewarded with cheeseburgers from McDonald's. Because A.M. and his older brother refused to swim naked, A.M. states the priest refuse...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly