Senators debate lifting business privilege tax

Facing a substantial loss in tax revenue as a result of federal reforms, Senators held an oversight hearing to discuss lifting the more than 30-year exemption on business privilege tax on wholesalers, and other industries.

Taxation Committee Chairman Joe S. San Agustin says the legislature needs to get a better understanding of the wholesale industry, and the implications of any actions they take. He said, "I know that most of the folks that are here want to defend their tax exemptions, but when I met with Frank Shimizu last week, we're only looking at 76 wholesalers and senator brooks already identified there's over 600, there's a lot more. And I don't know if we need that many. I understand that the reason why we had the budget exemption was to help the economy start. How much more do we need to keep the economy going.

"If you got the money to come to Guam, you got the money to pay the taxes."

But local wholesalers, including Ambros' Shimizu, challenged the need to remove their exemptions. He says it would cost local jobs and give off-island companies, who don't pay taxes, an unfair advantage. He and others said senators should first address the millions of dollars in potential tax revenue leakage. This includes retailers who don't pay the proper amount of taxes, to back door military purchases.