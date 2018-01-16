Homeland Security hosts active shooting workshop

Preparing for the worst, the Guam Homeland Security hosted training today on what steps should be taken in the event of an active shooter.

It can happen anywhere. GHS Spokesperson Jenna Blas said, "Oftentimes the biggest misconception is that active shooter scenarios won't happen here on island. They have happened here in the past and maybe not as widespread as the continental U.S. but it's still very much a reality that can happen here. So it's important to prepare our personnel, the staff that work here on island, as well as the people and just get the community involved."

Just last October, the nation was hit with the deadliest mass shooting to ever happen in modern American history. A lone shooter in gunned down hundreds along the Vegas strip. Nearly 60 people were killed

Just one issue that has Guam Homeland Security taking matters into their own hands...Some of focuses of the training included developing active shooter emergency plans and improving communication between agencies and local emergency responders. All to ensure preparedness in the event of an incident.

It's a one-day Active Shooter Preparedness Workshop at the University of Guam. The event is held in coordination with the University and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's National Protection and Programs Directorate Office of Infrastructure Protection. The goal includes developing active shooter emergency plans and improving communication between agencies and local emergency responders. All to ensure preparedness in the event of an incident.

But, let's not forget how widespread the impact of an active shooter can be...It's what drew more than 100 participants were to the training including members of GovGuam, private organizations, and the military.

In addition to various local agencies, members of the CNMI Homeland Security also participated in the workshop.