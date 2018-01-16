Man accused of touching 8-year-old

Not once, not twice, but on seven separate occasions he allegedly touched an 8-year-old girl.

Now, 19-year-old Javin Ross Garrido faces multiple counts of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct charges, all as first degree felonies.

The incidents typically took place when Garrido and the victim played video games, but were often interrupted by a family member entering the room.

Court documents state he also state he showed the girl a pornographic video on his phone.

When interviewed by police, he reportedly admitted to the sexual abuse.