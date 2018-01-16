Free HPV Vaccines for DOE students - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Free HPV Vaccines for DOE students

Posted: Updated:

With parental consent, school Nurses at DOE will now be administering the HPV vaccine for free to students and staff ages 9 to 26. Collaborating with Cancer Care and Public Health, the school based immunization program is focused on preventing 6 different types of cancers, including cervical cancer.

The goal to immunize 3,000 students comes first with educating parents.

Annete Aguon, CDC coordinator says it's a community effort, telling KUAM News, "We need to remind parents, you need to help us help you, and your children because prevention is better than treatment. the vaccine is safe and now with recent changes the younger you are when you start the vaccine series the less doses you need."

The program will hold its first free clinic next week Thursday at Southern High School.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Fire evacuates 8 people from Mangilao home

    Fire evacuates 8 people from Mangilao home

    Eight people had to be evacuated after a structure fire in Mangilao. It happened around 5pm today on Roberto Street. Units are working to put out the fire to a wood and tin extension of a concrete home. The tenants were able to get out of the home without injury. Eight people had to be evacuated after a structure fire in Mangilao. It happened around 5pm today on Roberto Street. Units are working to put out the fire to a wood and tin extension of a concrete home. The tenants were ab...More >>
    Eight people had to be evacuated after a structure fire in Mangilao. It happened around 5pm today on Roberto Street. Units are working to put out the fire to a wood and tin extension of a concrete home. The tenants were able to get out of the home without injury. Eight people had to be evacuated after a structure fire in Mangilao. It happened around 5pm today on Roberto Street. Units are working to put out the fire to a wood and tin extension of a concrete home. The tenants were ab...More >>

  • Senators debate lifting business privilege tax

    Senators debate lifting business privilege tax

    Facing a substantial loss in tax revenue as a result of federal reforms, Senators held an oversight hearing to discuss lifting the more than 30-year exemption on business privilege tax on wholesalers, and other industries.

    More >>

    Facing a substantial loss in tax revenue as a result of federal reforms, Senators held an oversight hearing to discuss lifting the more than 30-year exemption on business privilege tax on wholesalers, and other industries.

    More >>

  • Man accused of touching 8-year-old

    Man accused of touching 8-year-old

    Not once, not twice, but on seven separate occasions he allegedly touched an 8-year-old girl. Now, 19-year-old Javin Ross Garrido faces multiple counts of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct charges, all as first degree felonies. The incidents typically took place when Garrido and the victim played video games, but were often interrupted by a family member entering the room. Court documents state he also state he showed the girl a pornographic video on his phone. When ...More >>
    Not once, not twice, but on seven separate occasions he allegedly touched an 8-year-old girl. Now, 19-year-old Javin Ross Garrido faces multiple counts of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct charges, all as first degree felonies. The incidents typically took place when Garrido and the victim played video games, but were often interrupted by a family member entering the room. Court documents state he also state he showed the girl a pornographic video on his phone. When ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly