Free HPV Vaccines for DOE students

With parental consent, school Nurses at DOE will now be administering the HPV vaccine for free to students and staff ages 9 to 26. Collaborating with Cancer Care and Public Health, the school based immunization program is focused on preventing 6 different types of cancers, including cervical cancer.

The goal to immunize 3,000 students comes first with educating parents.

Annete Aguon, CDC coordinator says it's a community effort, telling KUAM News, "We need to remind parents, you need to help us help you, and your children because prevention is better than treatment. the vaccine is safe and now with recent changes the younger you are when you start the vaccine series the less doses you need."

The program will hold its first free clinic next week Thursday at Southern High School.