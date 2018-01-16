Beloved southern carabao found dead on side of the road

A longtime southern icon has passed away. "Betsy the Carabao was found lifeless on the side of the road on Sunday. For years she and her owner, John "Big John" Tedtaotao entertained tourists and locals, offering rides and photos at Fort Soledad.

"Big John" passed away exactly one year ago, leaving Betsy in the care of his family.

Umatac Mayor Johnny Quinata tells KUAM, "She's probably with John right now."

He hopes to work with the Guam Visitors Bureau to put a carabao monument at Fort Soledad, alongside the one already there for Big John.