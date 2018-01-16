Status quo for clergy sex abuse lawsuits...for now

158 and counting. That's how many clergy sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed to date. While the number of lawsuits is anticipated to climb, parties continue to work on pre-mediation protocol in hopes of settling out of court. Though majority report being agreeable to terms, it appears one group of plaintiffs may need to proceed on track to trial.

During a joint status hearing in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday, one party reported being on the fence on pre-mediation protocol terms. According to plaintiffs' attorney Anthony Perez, though they wish to mediate, they're not settling for global mediation, calling it "troubling." He said, "How a global settlement works is, they mediate a total amount that the plaintiffs then have to divide up on their own. It doesn't allocate Victim A you get such and such amount, Victim B you get such and such amount - they say we're going to make this much money available and then you guys fight over it on your own, or divide it up on your own.

"When that happens then the dispute between the plaintiffs and the defendant ends, then there's now a dispute between the victims about who gets what. And who's entitled to what."

Perez's concerns were followed by his oral motion to lift that stay on his ten cases filed in the Superior Court of Guam. That means those cases would proceed on track to trial. He also advised the court of his plans to file two more lawsuits, saying, "Per the court's instructions, they're going to contemplate the lifting of the stay today."

Plaintifs' attorney Delia Lujan Wolff reported pre-mediation protocol would be done by the end of the month. On that timeline, cases would be settled by mid-June. She also advised the court that parties will push forward with mediator Tony Piazza with an open mind.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood advised Perez, "You should be in or out by January 31st."

A return joint status hearing is set for March 12 in the federal court.