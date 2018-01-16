Status quo for clergy sex abuse lawsuits...for now - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Status quo for clergy sex abuse lawsuits...for now

Posted: Updated:

158 and counting. That's how many clergy sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed to date. While the number of lawsuits is anticipated to climb, parties continue to work on pre-mediation protocol in hopes of settling out of court. Though majority report being agreeable to terms, it appears one group of plaintiffs may need to proceed on track to trial.

During a joint status hearing in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday, one party reported being on the fence on pre-mediation protocol terms. According to plaintiffs' attorney Anthony Perez, though they wish to mediate, they're not settling for global mediation, calling it "troubling." He said, "How a global settlement works is, they mediate a total amount that the plaintiffs then have to divide up on their own. It doesn't allocate Victim A you get such and such amount, Victim B you get such and such amount - they say we're going to make this much money available and then you guys fight over it on your own, or divide it up on your own.

"When that happens then the dispute between the plaintiffs and the defendant ends, then there's now a dispute between the victims about who gets what. And who's entitled to what."

Perez's concerns were followed by his oral motion to lift that stay on his ten cases filed in the Superior Court of Guam. That means those cases would proceed on track to trial. He also advised the court of his plans to file two more lawsuits, saying, "Per the court's instructions, they're going to contemplate the lifting of the stay today."

Plaintifs' attorney Delia Lujan Wolff reported pre-mediation protocol would be done by the end of the month. On that timeline, cases would be settled by mid-June. She also advised the court that parties will push forward with mediator Tony Piazza with an open mind.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood advised Perez, "You should be in or out by January 31st."

A return joint status hearing is set for March 12 in the federal court.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Fire evacuates 8 people from Mangilao home

    Fire evacuates 8 people from Mangilao home

    Eight people had to be evacuated after a structure fire in Mangilao. It happened around 5pm today on Roberto Street. Units are working to put out the fire to a wood and tin extension of a concrete home. The tenants were able to get out of the home without injury. Eight people had to be evacuated after a structure fire in Mangilao. It happened around 5pm today on Roberto Street. Units are working to put out the fire to a wood and tin extension of a concrete home. The tenants were ab...More >>
    Eight people had to be evacuated after a structure fire in Mangilao. It happened around 5pm today on Roberto Street. Units are working to put out the fire to a wood and tin extension of a concrete home. The tenants were able to get out of the home without injury. Eight people had to be evacuated after a structure fire in Mangilao. It happened around 5pm today on Roberto Street. Units are working to put out the fire to a wood and tin extension of a concrete home. The tenants were ab...More >>

  • Senators debate lifting business privilege tax

    Senators debate lifting business privilege tax

    Facing a substantial loss in tax revenue as a result of federal reforms, Senators held an oversight hearing to discuss lifting the more than 30-year exemption on business privilege tax on wholesalers, and other industries.

    More >>

    Facing a substantial loss in tax revenue as a result of federal reforms, Senators held an oversight hearing to discuss lifting the more than 30-year exemption on business privilege tax on wholesalers, and other industries.

    More >>

  • Man accused of touching 8-year-old

    Man accused of touching 8-year-old

    Not once, not twice, but on seven separate occasions he allegedly touched an 8-year-old girl. Now, 19-year-old Javin Ross Garrido faces multiple counts of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct charges, all as first degree felonies. The incidents typically took place when Garrido and the victim played video games, but were often interrupted by a family member entering the room. Court documents state he also state he showed the girl a pornographic video on his phone. When ...More >>
    Not once, not twice, but on seven separate occasions he allegedly touched an 8-year-old girl. Now, 19-year-old Javin Ross Garrido faces multiple counts of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct charges, all as first degree felonies. The incidents typically took place when Garrido and the victim played video games, but were often interrupted by a family member entering the room. Court documents state he also state he showed the girl a pornographic video on his phone. When ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly