Kamalen Karidat elects new board members

New leadership is in place for Kamalen Karidat. The non-profit organization voted for its board on Monday, following heavy criticism from the Concerned Catholics of Guam. Sitting as Chairman, Archbishop Michael Byrnes, Vice Chair John Taitano, Treasurer Frank L.G. Lujan, Secretary Joyce Crisostomo, and directors Kathy Calvo-Sgro, Mayor Robert Hoffman, and Cynthia Cabot.

Also on the board are Rosie Tainatongo and Fred Rodriguez.

As reported, the CCOG recommended the non-profit close its doors and start over due to past alleged fraudulent activities, which they linked to Archbishop Anthony Apuron and Deacon Frank Tenorio.

The new board will hold a special meeting on Friday to address ongoing issues and evaluate their vision and mission.

That special meeting is set for 4 p.m. at the Kusina Kamalen building in Hagatna.