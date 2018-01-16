Fight breaks out at Fuji Ichiban in Tumon

Multiple videos of this fight in Tumon have been circulating all weekend. It had many of you asking what went down. It happened early Saturday as bars and clubs were closing up for the night.

The video shows a large group involved in the fight in the parking lot of Fuji Ichiban in Tumon.

No word yet on how it started, but police say when they showed up, the group involved had already taken off.

Authorities say no formal complaint has been filed, and no arrests have been made.