DOC wants inquiry into detainee's death done by February

Posted:

The prison is working to complete its internal affairs investigation into the killing of detainee Manson Isar before the end of this month. All corrections officers on duty the day he was found dead inside his cell at the Hagatna Detention Facility have been interviewed. DOC director Tony Lamorena says they are now in the process of interviewing the 40 detainees in hopes of wrapping up the administrative investigation in the coming weeks.

Tony Lamorena told KUAM News, "We are very aware of the Civil Service Commission's 60-day rule so if there is to be any action taken against our staff we have to work within that timeframe."

Detainee Isar was found unresponsive last month after being brutally beaten in the prison. Guam police are investigating as it appears the blood had been cleaned up before his body was discovered.

