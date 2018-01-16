James Niosy faces trial for child abuse claims

Set to face a jury in a few short weeks is a father of five charged with child abuse. James Niosy was arrested for injuries his year-old daughter sustained while under his watch.

The baby girl, court documents state, was bruised and bleeding. Doctors also determined she would require surgery for a broken femur.

If his name sounds familiar, he's the same defendant charged with lying to police about his toddler daughter being in the backseat of his stolen car. He later admitted to lying and that he had hoped to speed up police response time.

Trial in the child abuse case is set for February 21.