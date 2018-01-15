"One Marianas" concept unites Guam, CNMI leaders - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

"One Marianas" concept unites Guam, CNMI leaders

By Kehani Mendiola
Discussion has begun ahead of a major gathering later this year that will bring together the top leaders of Guam and the CNMI to address areas of mutual concern.

"One Marianas" is an initiative by Senator Wil Castro to identify and establish dialogue on ways that the two governments can help each other. As an example, Governor Calvo and Governor Torres have both been lobbying with Washington to resolve labor issues.  Castro says why not join forces when it comes to federal relations, saying, "I really believe that if we come together on certain issues, that we can jointly petition for reprieve if it's against a repressive federal policy, or if it's in defining some new opportunity by being more entrepreneurial together, by sharing resources, that's what I hope to achieve."

Castro says other key issues include a Guam-CNMI visa waiver program, air service development, regional cooperative marketing initiatives.  Another summit meeting for the One Marianas movement is scheduled for the end of the month in Saipan.

