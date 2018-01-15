Guam officials confident Hawaii's alarm wouldn't happen here - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam officials confident Hawaii's alarm wouldn't happen here

Hawaii officials are reviewing emergency notification procedures, to prevent a repeat of a false alarm that set off a state-wide panic Sunday Guam time. A local Homeland Security official says he was surprised by the incident, and is confident that kind of huge mistake can't happen here.

"A missile may impact on land or in sea within minutes. This is not a drill. If you are indoors, stay indoors. If you are outdoors, seek immediate shelter in a building" was the alarming message sent out by the state emergency office over the weekend that led to a terrified frenzy. George Charfauros is Guam's Homeland Security Advisor and said, "It was shocking to hear that. At first when I heard about it, I started looking at my phone if I had any missed calls or anything like that but."

Hawaii officials blame human error for the false alarm Sunday. A worker pressed the wrong button during a shift change.  Charfauros says he's not familiar with Hawaii's procedures, but he believes Guam's got a more fail-safe system that would prevent such an error.

"But before that button gets pushed, either myself or Mr. Esteves, the emergency manager, has to give the authorization to push the button. So in our place we have another person who does that. And even at that, to send out the EAS, the EMS, the text and all that stuff, I give that authorization," Charfaurous said.

Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency has apologized for creating such widespread panic. The FCC is now investigating.

