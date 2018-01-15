Homeless woman arrested for multiple burglaries

A homeless woman is being charged for multiple burglaries and thefts after she is caught allegedly breaking into a car on Monday. It happened at the Tumon Medical Clinic. Adriane Lee Jennings is facing multiple charges of burglary to a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and theft of property. She is additionally charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Police say witnesses helped to identify the suspect who took off down the street. The suspect was placed under arrest and even admitted to officers about multiple thefts, burglaries and other related offenses she was involved in. Investigators learned the suspect had entered vehicles at University Condos in Mangilao, GPO and Holiday Resort parking lots, several Hotels in the Tumon/Tamuning area, Santa Terisita Church in Mangilao and Iglesias Di Christo in Agat, where she apparently stole several items.

“Because of community involvement and the hard work of the men and women of the Guam Police Department coming together (Mandana) we were able to close several cases and prevent others from becoming victims,” Chief JI Cruz said.