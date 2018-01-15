Homeless woman arrested for multiple burglaries - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Homeless woman arrested for multiple burglaries

Posted: Updated:

A homeless woman is being charged for multiple burglaries and thefts after she is caught allegedly breaking into a car on Monday. It happened at the Tumon Medical Clinic. Adriane Lee Jennings is facing multiple charges of burglary to a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and theft of property. She is additionally charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. 

Police say witnesses helped to identify the suspect who took off down the street. The suspect was placed under arrest and even admitted to officers about multiple thefts, burglaries and other related offenses she was involved in. Investigators learned the suspect had entered vehicles at University Condos in Mangilao, GPO and Holiday Resort parking lots, several Hotels in the Tumon/Tamuning area, Santa Terisita Church in Mangilao and Iglesias Di Christo in Agat, where she apparently stole several items. 

“Because of community involvement and the hard work of the men and women of the Guam Police Department coming together (Mandana) we were able to close several cases and prevent others from becoming victims,” Chief JI Cruz said.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Fire evacuates 8 people from Mangilao home

    Fire evacuates 8 people from Mangilao home

    Eight people had to be evacuated after a structure fire in Mangilao. It happened around 5pm today on Roberto Street. Units are working to put out the fire to a wood and tin extension of a concrete home. The tenants were able to get out of the home without injury. Eight people had to be evacuated after a structure fire in Mangilao. It happened around 5pm today on Roberto Street. Units are working to put out the fire to a wood and tin extension of a concrete home. The tenants were ab...More >>
    Eight people had to be evacuated after a structure fire in Mangilao. It happened around 5pm today on Roberto Street. Units are working to put out the fire to a wood and tin extension of a concrete home. The tenants were able to get out of the home without injury. Eight people had to be evacuated after a structure fire in Mangilao. It happened around 5pm today on Roberto Street. Units are working to put out the fire to a wood and tin extension of a concrete home. The tenants were ab...More >>

  • Senators debate lifting business privilege tax

    Senators debate lifting business privilege tax

    Facing a substantial loss in tax revenue as a result of federal reforms, Senators held an oversight hearing to discuss lifting the more than 30-year exemption on business privilege tax on wholesalers, and other industries.

    More >>

    Facing a substantial loss in tax revenue as a result of federal reforms, Senators held an oversight hearing to discuss lifting the more than 30-year exemption on business privilege tax on wholesalers, and other industries.

    More >>

  • Man accused of touching 8-year-old

    Man accused of touching 8-year-old

    Not once, not twice, but on seven separate occasions he allegedly touched an 8-year-old girl. Now, 19-year-old Javin Ross Garrido faces multiple counts of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct charges, all as first degree felonies. The incidents typically took place when Garrido and the victim played video games, but were often interrupted by a family member entering the room. Court documents state he also state he showed the girl a pornographic video on his phone. When ...More >>
    Not once, not twice, but on seven separate occasions he allegedly touched an 8-year-old girl. Now, 19-year-old Javin Ross Garrido faces multiple counts of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct charges, all as first degree felonies. The incidents typically took place when Garrido and the victim played video games, but were often interrupted by a family member entering the room. Court documents state he also state he showed the girl a pornographic video on his phone. When ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly