Susan Mata, 49, busted for drugs during traffic stop

A woman pulled over during a traffic stop in Dededo is busted with drugs. It happened around 11pm on Sunday along Chalan Dogga in Astumbo.

Susan O’Connor Mata, 49, is charged with Illegal Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, and Illegal Possession of a Scheduled I Controlled Substance.

Police say an officer pulled over a black Mitsubishi Outlander for a defective license plate light. Authorities say the driver appeared appeared nervous and wasn’t able to provide an ID Card.

During a search, officers found scheduled I and scheduled II controlled substances, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency.