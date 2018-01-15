GEDA wants financing requirement waived for GMH ward

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A woman pulled over during a traffic stop in Dededo is busted with drugs. It happened around 11pm on Sunday along Chalan Dogga in Astumbo.More >>
It’s a new year and the start of a new tax season. Rev and Tax has announced that they will begin accepting 2017 Individual Income Tax returns on January 29. The agency, however, is currently waiting for new updates from the IRS before it can begin accepting electronic filing of the 2017 1040EZ. The 2018 tax filing deadline is ?Tuesday, April 17?.More >>
Unsettling negotiations have forced the government take a new route in an effort to improve the facilities at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The Guam Economic Development Agency is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive the requirement for interim financing for the Guam Memorial Hospital Labor & Delivery. GEDA, with the support of the Attorney General’s office had been negotiating the terms of the interim financing since last June. However, GEDA officials contend Ba...More >>
