GEDA wants financing requirement waived for GMH ward

Unsettling negotiations have forced the government take a new route in an effort to improve the facilities at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The Guam Economic Development Agency is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive the requirement for interim financing for the Guam Memorial Hospital Labor & Delivery. GEDA, with the support of the Attorney General’s office had been negotiating the terms of the interim financing since last June. However, GEDA officials contend Bank of Guam was requesting terms that did not comply with the law authorizing the financing.

GEDA requested that the bank reconsider the terms requested, noting that requirements for additional financial reassurance were a concern for the AG’s office. The bank denied the request forcing the AG’s office to recommend GEDA terminate discussions with Bank of Guam. GEDA is now in discussions with USDA.

"This has been a long and arduous journey but we are bound by the laws of Guam," Jay Rojas, GEDA administrator, said. "It doesn't mean we're giving up, though. We're going back to USDA to see if they can stand by their original waiver of the interim financing requirement. The waiver allows us to move forward on the renovation of the Labor & Delivery and give our moms and youngest Guamanians a modernized facility."