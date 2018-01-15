Tax returns can be filed staring January 29 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Tax returns can be filed staring January 29

It’s a new year and the start of a new tax season. Rev and Tax has announced that they will begin accepting 2017 Individual Income Tax returns on January 29. The agency, however, is currently waiting for new updates from the IRS before it can begin accepting electronic filing of the 2017 1040EZ. The 2018 tax filing deadline is ?Tuesday, April 17?.

