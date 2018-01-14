GPA working on trimming vegetation around power lines - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GPA working on trimming vegetation around power lines

The Guam Power Authority is finding ways to make it a little easier to clean up the debris and overgrown vegetation that can sometimes get on power lines.

GPA spokesperson Art Perez says they recently acquired a boom mower to help make those efforts more efficient, adding, "This is where you have the actual mower on the end of the extended on the arm that can reach that are normally hard to get to with our vegetation operations. It can extend on the boom to elevate in places to get the vegetation on the hillside. This is part of a larger project the authority has been engaged with for quite some time."

Perez adds GPA also got other new equipment like wood chippers and dump trucks. You could see some of the new things out in public in the coming days.

