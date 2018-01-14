Visiting sailor, Marines contribute to island economy

Their visit was surely a plus for the island. The USS America recently docked on Guam bringing dozens of sailors and marines. Volunteers performed different community services while here, but that didn't stop them from indulging in what our island has to offer.

Petty First Class Jazz Edwards was able to enjoy some delicious food, saying he and his shipmates, "Visited the Tumon area, and I'm not really a seafood guy - but I was able to get in there with my friends and eat a lot of great seafood."

And repeat visitor Navy Logistics Specialist Shaheena Davidson was able to get in some shopping time, saying they, "Went out to do a lot of shopping. This is actually my third time in Guam but this time I got to see a lot more of the country and really enjoyed it."

Tourism and military spending continue to be the main contributors to Guam's economy.

The more visitors that come to our island, the more revenue is generated for our residents.