Apply for the R.I.S.E. America for your school

Listen up all theater enthusiasts in high school: NBC has announced an upcoming new series, Rise. The R.I.S.E. America initiative which means Recognizing and Inspiring Student Expression will be selecting from 50 high schools across the country, including schools right here on Guam.

Winners will get a $10,000 grant for their school's theater program needs and more. Teachers and students are asked to submit a video or 500-word essay applying for the grant. Just go to NBC.com/Rise. Applications will close on February 6th. The winning schools will be announced in early March.

Also, let us know here at KUAM if you do apply so we can show some love and support. Good luck!