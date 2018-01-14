Fernandez hopeful for legislation to stimulate Sanchez rebuild

What's the latest with the rebuilding of Simon Sanchez High School? Superintendent Jon Fernandez says the most recent procurement appeal from CoreTech is at a standstill, and while there's no progress on that front, he's waiting for the legislation to pass that would make DOE the sole leader in the procurement process.

"It'll take 18 months at least from the time of issuing the award but to get from here to getting the award made that'll take several steps and obviously it's taken a while to get to this point. So again, any ideas that's been thrown our way, we want to make progress, even if it means we take all the burden and responsibility of leading it ourselves," he expressed.

The superintendent hoping that the students of Simon Sanchez won't have to wait another four years.