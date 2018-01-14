Guam Airport has laundry list of challenges this year

The airport celebrates its 42nd anniversary this week, fresh off a year where it processed a record 3.7 million passengers. But as officials look ahead to 2018, they are preparing for new challenges in the ever-changing travel and tourism industry.

The Guam International Airport Authority held a kick-off ceremony Friday for the annual Airport Week events. There was a proclamation signing by Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio, and oversight chairman Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. presented GIAA with a legislative resolution. Board Chairman Ricardo Duenas said, "Looking forward, we have a lot of achievements that we're looking to complete. We also have a lot of challenges in the coming years, with the economy, with our reduction in taxation budget, with the shifting of our demographics in the travel industry."

That shift has seen a fresh influx of low-cost carriers from Korea that have boosted that market to record levels. In contrast, the once dominant Japanese market has been in a slow, but steady decline and as a result longtime flag carrier Delta airlines, which began here decades ago under the Northwest brand has suspended service. Still, officials like Tenorio and Aguon remain optimistic that the airport and the visitor industry will continue to adapt.

"Once we get this tourism industry turned around again, guess what, delta airlines may revisit the option or the possibility of taking passengers to and from Guam again, that's why I say there's so much opportunity in our island community going forward, we just have to stay focused," he added. "So if you look at the trajectory of the airport over time, it's not the challenges that define us, it's the opportunities that come from those challenges. You're going to always see growth in the number of airlines, and you're going to have guys dropping off, you're going to have new people coming in. I went and saw Cebu Pacific in Philippines.

"I had a really good meeting with Chuck Ada, and I thank you for that. We're always looking at growing those opportunities."