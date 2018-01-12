Unverified Image Circulating on Social Media

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense received reports of an image circulating social media, depicting a missile on the local Kmart rooftop.

Officials say there is no validity to the fabricated photo.

The community is advised not to share unverified images further to avoid any confusion. Guam Homeland officials continue to remind residents and visitors to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement and the MRFC online, call ?671-475-0400? or email, following the Department of Homeland Security’s campaign, “If You See Something, Say Something.”