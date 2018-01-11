USS America sailors and marines help clean Piti - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

USS America sailors and marines help clean Piti

Posted: Updated:
By Kehani Mendiola
Connect

Usually they're out at sea, but this week they're helping our island community. Sailors and marines aboard the USS America assisted the Piti Mayor's Office in a coastal cleanup at the Pedro Santos Memorial Park. The volunteers picked up trash along the coastline of the beach.

Petty First Class Officer Jazz Edwards is with the Navy Religious Program ad said, "We were able to go onto the beach and just pick up the trash and clean up for the area over here. We were told that kids play out here so it felt good to be out there take care of trash and have a cleaner place for the kids to be able to play."

Throughout the week, volunteers from the USS America participated in different community services to get to know the people of Guam and learn about the culture.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Unverified Image Circulating on Social Media

    Unverified Image Circulating on Social Media

    The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense received reports of an image circulating social media, depicting a missile on the local Kmart rooftop. Officials say there is no validity to the fabricated photo.  The community is advised not to share unverified images further to avoid any confusion.  Guam Homeland officials continue to remind residents and visitors to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement and the MRFC online, call ?671-475-0400? or...More >>
    The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense received reports of an image circulating social media, depicting a missile on the local Kmart rooftop. Officials say there is no validity to the fabricated photo.  The community is advised not to share unverified images further to avoid any confusion.  Guam Homeland officials continue to remind residents and visitors to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement and the MRFC online, call ?671-475-0400? or...More >>

  • Mary Torres, Adolpho Palacios will run for senatorial seats

    Mary Torres, Adolpho Palacios will run for senatorial seats

    With seven months leading up to the primary election for Decision 2018, the latest entering the senatorial race are Incumbent Mary Torres and former Senator Adolpho Palacios. The GEC confirming the pair are the most recent candidates to pick up their packets.

    More >>

    With seven months leading up to the primary election for Decision 2018, the latest entering the senatorial race are Incumbent Mary Torres and former Senator Adolpho Palacios. The GEC confirming the pair are the most recent candidates to pick up their packets.

    More >>

  • Public's vehicle safety fees could go up to help GPD's fleet

    Public's vehicle safety fees could go up to help GPD's fleet

    It's an effort to better equip those who sworn to protect and serve. A measure that would increase the official vehicle inspection safety fee for the acquisition and repair of Guam Police Department patrol vehicles went up for a public hearing. Senator Fernando Esteves is the author of Bill 188. Chief of Police JI Cruz testified saying his department supports the measure.More >>
    It's an effort to better equip those who sworn to protect and serve. A measure that would increase the official vehicle inspection safety fee for the acquisition and repair of Guam Police Department patrol vehicles went up for a public hearing. Senator Fernando Esteves is the author of Bill 188. Chief of Police JI Cruz testified saying his department supports the measure.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly