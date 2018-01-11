USS America sailors and marines help clean Piti

Usually they're out at sea, but this week they're helping our island community. Sailors and marines aboard the USS America assisted the Piti Mayor's Office in a coastal cleanup at the Pedro Santos Memorial Park. The volunteers picked up trash along the coastline of the beach.

Petty First Class Officer Jazz Edwards is with the Navy Religious Program ad said, "We were able to go onto the beach and just pick up the trash and clean up for the area over here. We were told that kids play out here so it felt good to be out there take care of trash and have a cleaner place for the kids to be able to play."

Throughout the week, volunteers from the USS America participated in different community services to get to know the people of Guam and learn about the culture.