Visiting servicemen treat island's elderly to crafts, exercise

By Kehani Mendiola
The island's man'amko got physical during a brief meet with sailors from the USS America.

Serving the country and our island residents - on Tuesday, sailors and marines of the USS America visited the Catholic Social Services Adult Day Care. While spending the afternoon with our beloved elderly, the visitors participated in activities like arts and crafts and exercises.

Commander Michael Foskett is the Command Chaplain and said, "This is called a community relations project and we do this everywhere that we go and the reason for this is we like to give back to the community wherever we pull in." Originally from Southern California, this is the chaplain's third time visiting Guam.

He explains how these projects are not just community service, but a way to get to know the people and the culture, saying, "Getting to know the community and having a good bilateral cultural interaction and we're certainly having that." Throughout the week, sailors also visited Oceanview Middle School to speak to its students and engage in Chamorro classes.

The USS America may have docked for only a short while, but they have certainly left an impression with our islanders.

