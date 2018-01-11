DOE staffers work together to provide for needy families - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOE staffers work together to provide for needy families

Christmas may be over, but the season of giving continues at one GovGuam agency that's started a new initiative to reach out to the students who may not have had presents to open under the tree.

The Department of Education is kicking off the New Year with a new initiative. "Last week we had representatives from each division select an ornament," explained Jon Fernandez, DOE's superintendent. "Every ornament represented a family and based on that family's request and needs. We have until Wednesday to bring it back to the office and Friday deliver to the families."

Fernandez tells us the concept of the New Year Initiative. It's simple: different departments that work at DOE's central offices choose a family to donate school supplies, and uniforms to, an extension of giving that occurs at Christmas time. "We were able to identify 20 families that we are able to work with...these are actually our students, the kids at schools. some are requesting uniforms, or school supplies so we know when we give we're also helping them be successful in the classroom so there's a very direct connection," he said.

An effort he says is important for the goal of educating Guam's children. "I think it's really important for our employees to be grounded whether you work at school or in an office here at central make sure you're always connected to what we're doing in terms of trying to educate and support our children and families," said Fernandez.

The Initiative he hopes becomes a yearly event.

