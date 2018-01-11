Pit bull that defended woman in distress will be reunited with o - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Pit bull that defended woman in distress will be reunited with owner

It's a happy ending for one dog owner and his best friend. Benjie, a pit bull, will be reunited with his family after being on bite hold at GAIN for the past few weeks.

If you recall, KUAM brought you an exclusive on the story, as Benjie's owner was rushed to the hospital for bites to both his thighs.

According to territorial veterinarian, Dr. Tom Poole, members of the dog's human family appeared to be arguing and had some physical contact, which prompted Benjie's animal instincts.

Animal control was called to the home and transported Benjie to GAIN, where a bite hold is mandatory to ensure the animal doesn't show any signs of rabies.

Dr. Poole has given Benjie the all clear to return home where all has been forgiven.

Dr. Poole noting that this was a unique situation and had the victim not been Benjie's owner, could have ended much differently.

