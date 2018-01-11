New charter schools approved - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

New charter schools approved

The Guam Charter School Council accepted the application of a third charter school - Science is Fun and Awesome Academy was given the greenlight, and Career Tech was conditionally approved. During the meeting representatives told us more about what the two proposed charter schools would mean for Guam.

SIFA is a charter school with a Science, Technology, Education, and Math focus. Dr. Anthony Sunga stated, "Our commitment is undeniable, as we've been running STEM programs on Guam since our inception in 2013. We have grants from UOG, Rotary preventive cancer, international robotics competitions, and aquabotics developments for local farmers."

The charter school is a middle school that would focus on early development. The other school, Career Tech, a high school focused on getting kids on a career track. Michael Borja explained, saying, "The Career Tech High Charter School the focus is on the school being and will be the only integrated career technical education and career program on the island."

An increase in skilled technical workers, former Guam governor Felix Camacho mentioned, would help the H2-b visa crisis on Guam. "We feel that with Career Tech, it is relevant in this day and age. Mention was made of the crisis of not having enough skilled workers. The Department of Labor saying it isn't a temporary situation but a permanent situation," said Borja.

