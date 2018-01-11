Oversight demands answers from DPW on street management plans

A recent audit calling out the Department of Public Works on its village street management strategy detailed multiple deficiencies. Now, DPW will have to go before its legislative oversight chair to provide some answers.

The Guam OPA report detailed how the village street master plan was not updated or even followed. Director Glenn Leon Guerrero expressed his disagreement telling KUAM News, "They are 20 year plans so these are long term master plans and so seven years is still reasonable. The high priority roads are still high priority unless we actually addressed them and there may be even more high priority and I think that's what the OPA was trying to elude to so that cost us $700,000. That's more than two years of my budget to do one study."

The report states repairs were only done on a reactive basis, and management failed to keep records of performance metrics. "We do emergency repairs so if you have a pothole that's going to damage your vehicle we repair it but the village street master plan - we planned that. It takes us maybe about a year or year and a half to decide which roads and what we need to do so we've already done initial planning and now we are just executing," Leon Guerrero said.

Ultimately, Leon Guerrero says despite limited funding and the ever increasing unfunded local and federal mandates, he is proud of the work that the Division of Highways has accomplished...even with the limited resources.

In the meantime, the department is set to go before their oversight chair this week to discuss the issue among other items.

The hearing is set for January 18 at 1pm in the Guam Congress Building Public Hearing Room.

You can read the audit on DPW at opaguam.org.