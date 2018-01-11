Dededo mayor installs speed bumps on popular NCS road

If you're taking a drive through Dededo, slow down and enjoy the ride. The mayor's office has installed speed bumps on the recently paved road Chalan Lumasu for apparent safety reasons.

There's a bump in the road in NCS, Dededo...two, to be exact. The Chalan Lumasu road extension, which connects Route 3 to Iron Wood Estates in Machanao, lies directly behind residential housing of Fern Terrace. While the 15MPH speed limit signs are posted from both roadsides, drivers continue to speed posing serious safety hazards.

After several incidences, Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares made the decision to have speed bumps installed. "So to help and keep our residents of Fern Terrace safe whose homes are on the backside of this Chalan Lumasu road and then also for the people that are walking on the side of the road" she said. "This is also an area where children go to Finegayan Elementary, and it's not safe."

According to the DPW Director's Office, village mayors have discretion over secondary roads, however they do encourage speed mounds. But, the bumps are here to stay.

"We have yellow and white stripes on the bumps so they're reflective. It's yellow traffic paint so it's reflective even at night if you're not speeding through you can see ahead of you," said Mayor Savares.

And signs are currently in the works, as she said, "It's about safety for our people. Let's follow the speed limits and drive safely in our community. We don't want to wait until there's a fatality."

The Dededo Mayor's Office is working with vendors to install proper signage for these speed bumps but in the meantime Mayor Savares asks that drivers please slow down to ensure everyone's safety.