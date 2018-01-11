Dededo mayor installs speed bumps on popular NCS road - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Dededo mayor installs speed bumps on popular NCS road

By Kehani Mendiola
If you're taking a drive through Dededo, slow down and enjoy the ride. The mayor's office has installed speed bumps on the recently paved road Chalan Lumasu for apparent safety reasons.

There's a bump in the road in NCS, Dededo...two, to be exact. The Chalan Lumasu road extension, which connects Route 3 to Iron Wood Estates in Machanao, lies directly behind residential housing of Fern Terrace. While the 15MPH speed limit signs are posted from both roadsides, drivers continue to speed posing serious safety hazards.

After several incidences, Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares made the decision to have speed bumps installed. "So to help and keep our residents of Fern Terrace safe whose homes are on the backside of this Chalan Lumasu road and then also for the people that are walking on the side of the road" she said. "This is also an area where children go to Finegayan Elementary, and it's not safe."

According to the DPW Director's Office, village mayors have discretion over secondary roads, however they do encourage speed mounds. But, the bumps are here to stay.

"We have yellow and white stripes on the bumps so they're reflective. It's yellow traffic paint so it's reflective even at night if you're not speeding through you can see ahead of you," said Mayor Savares.

And signs are currently in the works, as she said, "It's about safety for our people. Let's follow the speed limits and drive safely in our community. We don't want to wait until there's a fatality."

The Dededo Mayor's Office is working with vendors to install proper signage for these speed bumps but in the meantime Mayor Savares asks that drivers please slow down to ensure everyone's safety.

    The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense received reports of an image circulating social media, depicting a missile on the local Kmart rooftop. Officials say there is no validity to the fabricated photo.  The community is advised not to share unverified images further to avoid any confusion.  Guam Homeland officials continue to remind residents and visitors to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement and the MRFC online, call ?671-475-0400? or...
    With seven months leading up to the primary election for Decision 2018, the latest entering the senatorial race are Incumbent Mary Torres and former Senator Adolpho Palacios. The GEC confirming the pair are the most recent candidates to pick up their packets.

    With seven months leading up to the primary election for Decision 2018, the latest entering the senatorial race are Incumbent Mary Torres and former Senator Adolpho Palacios. The GEC confirming the pair are the most recent candidates to pick up their packets.

    It's an effort to better equip those who sworn to protect and serve. A measure that would increase the official vehicle inspection safety fee for the acquisition and repair of Guam Police Department patrol vehicles went up for a public hearing. Senator Fernando Esteves is the author of Bill 188. Chief of Police JI Cruz testified saying his department supports the measure.
