Uncle Sam doling out $2 billion to aide island's homeless

The federal government will spend a record $2 billion to help the homeless, and Guam will receive about $1.1 million of that for various local programs.

The Guam Homeless Coalition, under GHURA, is the lead entity. The announcement was made Friday by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

He says ending homelessness starts with "embracing a housing-first approach that relies upon proven strategies that offer permanent housing solutions to those who may otherwise be living in our shelters and on our streets."