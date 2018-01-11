Endangered species halts military exercise at Tanguisson

A native endangered species has put a stop the Joint Region Marianas Realistic Urban Training Exercise at Tanguisson.

The RUTEX event was suspended for that specific location after military officials had been notified of the endangered species in the area planned for the upcoming exercise.

Joint Region commander Shoshana Chatfield states, "With the exercise scheduled to start in that area in the next few days there was not sufficient time to ensure our activities would not disturb the local endangered species." The RUTEX training will continue as planned, however, training originally planned at Tanguisson will be relocated.