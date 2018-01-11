Endangered species halts military exercise at Tanguisson - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Endangered species halts military exercise at Tanguisson

Posted: Updated:

A native endangered species has put a stop the Joint Region Marianas Realistic Urban Training Exercise at Tanguisson.

The RUTEX event was suspended for that specific location after military officials had been notified of the endangered species in the area planned for the upcoming exercise.

Joint Region commander Shoshana Chatfield states, "With the exercise scheduled to start in that area in the next few days there was not sufficient time to ensure our activities would not disturb the local endangered species." The RUTEX training will continue as planned, however, training originally planned at Tanguisson will be relocated.

    The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense received reports of an image circulating social media, depicting a missile on the local Kmart rooftop. Officials say there is no validity to the fabricated photo.  The community is advised not to share unverified images further to avoid any confusion.  Guam Homeland officials continue to remind residents and visitors to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement and the MRFC online, call ?671-475-0400? or...
    With seven months leading up to the primary election for Decision 2018, the latest entering the senatorial race are Incumbent Mary Torres and former Senator Adolpho Palacios. The GEC confirming the pair are the most recent candidates to pick up their packets.

    With seven months leading up to the primary election for Decision 2018, the latest entering the senatorial race are Incumbent Mary Torres and former Senator Adolpho Palacios. The GEC confirming the pair are the most recent candidates to pick up their packets.

    It's an effort to better equip those who sworn to protect and serve. A measure that would increase the official vehicle inspection safety fee for the acquisition and repair of Guam Police Department patrol vehicles went up for a public hearing. Senator Fernando Esteves is the author of Bill 188. Chief of Police JI Cruz testified saying his department supports the measure.
