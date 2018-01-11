Guam filmmaker Justin Baldovino passes away at 24

Guam's film community mourns the loss of one of their own. Justin Baldovino passed away on Thursday after being in a coma for nearly a week.

Baldovino is one of the founding members of Dreamstorm Productions, a local full-service production company.

The award-winning cinematographer is the man behind the camera to many of the commercials and locally produced films we've come to love.

He was 24 years old.