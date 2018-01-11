Three arrested for drugs after search warrant - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Three arrested for drugs after search warrant

A trio is placed under arrest after the Mandana Drug Task Force executed a pair of search warrants on Thursday. 

Jose Sibal Santos Jr, 39, and Jason Cabruian Ortiola, 37, are charged with Possession of an Illegal Controlled Substance, and Possession of an Illegal Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver. Santos is additionally charged with and Possession of an Illegal Scheduled I Controlled Substance. Authorities raided the Summer Oceanview Towers in Tamuning after learning about illegal drug activity happening there. 

The pair have been taken into custody. 

The task force on Thursday evening also worked with the Special Operations Division to carry out a search warrant on Magsaysay Street in NCS, Dededo. 

Roger Balicha, 38, is charged with Possession of an Illegal Scheduled II Controlled Substance, and Possession of an Illegal Scheduled II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver.

Investigators confiscated a gram of the drug, ICE, and more than $4,000 in cash from the residence. 

