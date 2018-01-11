Vault in Tumon helping Marine Corps Ball

Putting on a show to help celebrate those fighting to defend our freedom, coordinators for this year's Marine Corps Ball reached out to Vault, a new locally owned club in Tumon, to help them raise money for the event.

Jason Padua is the club owner and told KUAM News, "There's absolutely no way we weren't going to do it, and Aurrora Splits, who is our headliner, is actually an active duty Marine Corps, and we do have a surprise, an active duty air force guy stationed here doing a drag performance, as well."

You can get in on the action at Vault to help raise money for the Marine Corps Ball. It's $10 at the door and a hundred percent of the money will be donated towards that cause.

It's this Saturday. Doors open at 9pm. Vault is located in the alley way near Mac and Marti's in Tumon.