Vault in Tumon helping Marine Corps Ball - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Vault in Tumon helping Marine Corps Ball

Putting on a show to help celebrate those fighting to defend our freedom, coordinators for this year's Marine Corps Ball reached out to Vault, a new locally owned club in Tumon, to help them raise money for the event.

Jason Padua is the club owner and told KUAM News, "There's absolutely no way we weren't going to do it, and Aurrora Splits, who is our headliner, is actually an active duty Marine Corps, and we do have a surprise, an active duty air force guy stationed here doing a drag performance, as well."

You can get in on the action at Vault to help raise money for the Marine Corps Ball. It's $10 at the door and a hundred percent of the money will be donated towards that cause.

It's this Saturday. Doors open at 9pm. Vault is located in the alley way near Mac and Marti's in Tumon.

    The federal government will spend a record $2 billion to help the homeless, and Guam will receive about $1.1 million of that for various local programs. The Guam Homeless Coalition, under GHURA, is the lead entity. The announcement was made Friday by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. He says ending homelessness starts with "embracing a housing-first approach that relies upon proven strategies that offer permanent housing solutions to those w...More >>
    A native endangered species has put a stop the Joint Region Marianas Realistic Urban Training Exercise at Tanguisson. The RUTEX event was suspended for that specific location after military officials had been notified of the endangered species in the area planned for the upcoming exercise. Joint Region commander Shoshana Chatfield states, "With the exercise scheduled to start in that area in the next few days there was not sufficient time to ensure our activities would not dist...More >>
    Guam's film community mourns the loss of one of their own. Justin Baldovino passed away on Thursday after being in a coma for nearly a week. Baldovino is one of the founding members of Dreamstorm Productions, a local full-service production company. The award-winning cinematographer is the man behind the camera to many of the commercials and locally produced films we've come to love. He was 24 years old.More >>
