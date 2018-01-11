A look inside the shutdown Verona Resort in Tumon

They say that the third time's the charm, but it doesn't seem that way for Verona Resort and Spa in Tumon who had their third follow up Public Health inspection. Today, health officials confirm the 8th floor is now open, however, it seems Verona keeps falling short.

A look inside the closed floors of the Verona Resort in Tumon. Three different re-inspections, and still seven floors remain shut down. Public Health re-inspected the 6th, 7th, and 8th floors of Verona Resort in Tumon. On the 6th and 7th, they found: unclean bedding and blankets. A musty odor and signs of condensation and mold in the air vents.

And, a mix of live and dead cockroaches of different sizes found in rooms 606, 612 and the 7th floor hallway.

Making their way to inspect the 8th floor, seven rooms were isolated to be with fault. Due to stained mattresses, more mold in the air vents and ceiling, sharp edges in the bathroom, rust, and no signs of pest control. And though the 8th floor was re-open for operation, except for the rooms found with faults, the 1st through 7th were to remain closed.

However, one overnight guest at the hotel tells KUAM that he stayed on the 6th floor. This a clear violation of Public Health's recommendation.

When asked if he saw mold, he said he wasn't looking for it, but though the hotel has a great view, he did notice some infrastructure issues, such as the shower. And the blowers that seemed like they were cleaning the place up.

And when we called to make a reservation? A staffer responded with, "No, no I'm sorry. We're fully booked. We have no rooms available right now."

In the meantime, hotel employees refuse to comment on the matter.