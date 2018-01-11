Jaycee White sentenced for Brian Cruz assault

Two-and-a-half years in jail. That's how much time Jaycee White will spend behind bars for the aggravated assault of the late Brian Cruz. If you recall, the longtime friends were out drinking with others when things turned deadly. Emotions ran high in court on Thursday as the victim's family confront their loved one's attacker, the man who put Cruz in a sleep he'd never wake from.

Hate, scorn, and anger. Defendant Jaycee White near tears as he took a beating of his own on Thursday. One by one, he was confronted by the family of the late Cruz - first from Cruz's mother, Catalina. "Number one, I don't intend to forgive you," she stated.

Then Cruz's sister, Denise, who said, "But only with that anger that I am displaying, can you understand the anger that this family is going through. You took a human life."

And another sister, Catrina Contreras, said, "That morning, felon Jaycee White made this stupid, callous, and selfish choice to take the law into his hands."

Before he faced off with Cruz's older brother, Cedric. "Brian was a small person. The night Brian was assaulted, he was a tiny, unarmed man acting belligerent," he offered. "But no one at the scene was going to call the cops to arrest him because no one felt threatened by him."

White accepted his defeat, offering the Cruz family an apology, saying, "I'm so sorry for your loss. I wish I could be the one that's dead. I really do. I'm so sorry. I understand your feelings and it is appropriate. And I am so sorry. I hope you find peace."

Back in October 2016, White and Cruz were out drinking with friends when Cruz reportedly got out of control. That's when White punched Cruz, knocking him unconscious. Cruz later died from severe head injuries, his friends charged for his death.

Though White was tried for manslaughter and negligent homicide, jurors only found enough evidence to convict him of aggravated assault. The crime carries a maximum three years in jail, Judge Michael Bordallo ordering a two-and-a-half-year jail term today.

"The reality is, when friends are out and something happens and a friend punches a friend, he does not intend to kill him, but the reality is too that when you do, you bear the responsibility for that," said His Honor.

White must self-surrender on January 25.