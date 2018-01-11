Hospital's accreditation could be in jeopardy

Crime is at a downward trend, according to the latest numbers out of the OPA's Citizen Centric Report. The most violent crimes that include homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault have dropped from 390 in 2010 to 342 in 2016. The statistics between 2011 and 2015 are reported to be nearly double that amount. If you include other crimes like robbery, burglary, theft, and arson. The stats show authorities responded to more than 4,000 cases in 2016. That's about 300 less than the...

