Should ethics commission be elected, not appointed?

Drugs and firearms are never a good mix. And, they're the reason Josephine Joann Quintanilla will spend the next four years in jail. The 37-year-old Mangilao woman was sentenced in federal court on Thursday. Not only was she a regular user of the drug "ICE", she was selling firearms and ammunition and schemed to mail drugs to Guam.More >>
Jaycee White is sentenced to two and a half years in jail for the aggravated assault of the late Brian Cruz. Back in October 2016, the men had been out drinking with friends when White punched Cruz unconscious. Cruz died later as a result of head injuries. Though he was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide, there was not enough evidence to prove those charges in trial. White will self surrender later this month.More >>
