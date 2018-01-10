2.5-year sentence for Jaycee White for Brian Cruz's beating - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

2.5-year sentence for Jaycee White for Brian Cruz's beating

Posted: Updated:

Jaycee White is sentenced to two and a half years in jail for the aggravated assault of the late Brian Cruz.

Back in October 2016, the men had been out drinking with friends when White punched Cruz unconscious.

Cruz died later as a result of head injuries.

Though he was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide, there was not enough evidence to prove those charges in trial.

White will self surrender later this month.

