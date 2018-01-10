Bogus call to governor purports to be from Ukraine PM's office

Was Guam governor Eddie Calvo duped by a group claiming to be with the Ukrainian Prime Minister's Office? He took the phone call and even answered their questions.

"Good evening, this is Governor Eddie Calvo," warmly said the island's chief executive fielding what he thought might be a routine call. The call was granted with Governor Calvo speaking over the phone in September of last year with who his office believed to be the prime minister of Ukraine. The caller sharing with Calvo about how they supplied North Korea with the missiles.

"That is unfortunate and again we are hopeful now that maybe the flow of any type of armaments to north Korea will be halted," Calvo stated.

The conversation taking a different tone when the caller detailed how those weapons were of very poor quality, and would not be able to reach Guam or anywhere in the US. "That is very good news. That...I'm glad you've been able to be very clear that the technology and the capability of these missiles are insufficient for Guam."

Turns out the callers - a well-known Russian comedy duo, Vovan and Lexus. The pair are known for doing similar types of pranks to other leaders across the world. They published the conversation with Calvo online just this Tuesday.

But, how did the prank call actually make it all the way to the governor?

George Charfauros, Guam Homeland Security Advisor told KUAM News, "The email was requesting a call between the governor and supposedly the Ukrainian Prime Minister, so we set that up because it seems like the e-mail was legit."

Legit emails that apparently was enough for Charfauros and the governor's chief of staff Mark Calvo to allow the call to occur.

Charfauros notes this was at a time President Trump and the Ukrainian PM was at the United Nations. And at a time when the island was dealing with the direct threat from the North.

So, at what point did they figure out it was a fake? "There was something funny about the things they were requesting of the governor," he said. "They were talking about some things like selling candy to the North Koreans and defective missile parts and we were like that doesn't sound right."

Charfauros says his agency along with their federal counterparts investigated the day the call was made, and confirmed the hoax. "It's really sad there is people that actually do these things," he shared. "It just distracts from the actual stuff we need to work on for the security of the public."

The administration decided not to take further action against the pranksters.