Apuron's nephew claims he was raped by archbishop

A new victim of clergy sexual abuse shares his story. 43-year-old Mark Mafnas Apuron tells KUAM via a phone interview that he was raped by his uncle, Archbishop Anthony Apuron, in the Chancery in 1990.

He detailed the rape, telling KUAM "He pulled my pants down and bent me over the counter. I thought I was getting a spanking." He didn't tell anyone, adding "My uncle being who he is, the Archbishop, I viewed him as a powerful man."

Though he's yet to file a lawsuit with the courts, he has confirmed he is represented by attorney David Lujan.

Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes, in a press release issued today, states he has alerted the Vatican of the newest case.

If you recall, Apuron underwent a canonical trial in Rome last year. Though Church officials reported a verdict was reached, the results have yet to be made public.

Apuron was last seen in Fairfield, California exactly one year ago. His local attorney Jacque Terlaje has maintained his innocence as well as motioned for the cases to be thrown out.

Meanwhile, both Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood and Superior Court Judge Michael Bordallo will hold a joint status conference for all 150-plus clergy sexual abuse lawsuits next Tuesday.
That hearing will take place in the federal court at 9:30 a.m.

