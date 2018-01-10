Guam governor gets call from pranksters claiming to be diplomats

A local and federal investigation was launched after a recent phone call between Governor Eddie Calvo and a group claiming to be from the Ukraine Prime Minister’s office turned out to be a prank.

The call happened in September 2017 following multiple email requests to speak with the governor regarding the North Korea threat, according to Guam Homeland Security officials. Authorities say the email did include facts and verifiable information, allowing the phone call to occur.

It was during the call that officials determined something wasn’t right. Though he finished the call, it was topics such as the poor quality of missiles sold to North Korea and the military fleet capabilities of the Ukraine were discussed. Homeland officials add, “These professional pranksters also requested that Governor Calvo make the phone call public and share the discussion with President Trump. None of these requests were acted upon.”

Homeland Security Advisor George Charfauros directed the Marinas Regional Fusion Center to vet all information, providing the initial email and all data from the phone call. Chief of Staff Mark Calvo also contacted a National Security Advisory Council member to inform him of the call.

The administration decided not to take further action, as Guam Homeland Secuirty forwarded the information to its federal counterparts.

The pranksters are known for making similar type of calls to other world leaders.