More jail time for Quiana Manibusan for prison contraband

Additional jail time is unlikely for one of those accused in a scheme to smuggle in prison contraband. In court on Wednesday, Quiana Manibusan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony.

Back in October, Manibusan and four others were arrested after a suspicious package was found at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The package contained a cell phone and SIM cards, which were intended to be delivered to the DepCor facility. Manibusan's plea deal requires she provide substantial assistance to the government in order to receive a 3-year jail term with all but 90-days suspended.

The court ordered she be released next Wednesday, that's when she will have completed that 90-day term.

Her co-defendants, meanwhile, will return to court on January 23.