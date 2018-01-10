Bordallo backs voters' support of medicinal marijuana

She supports the decision Guam voters made in 2014 to legalize medicinal marijuana. Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo today responded to the letter from Grassroots Guam sent to her office on Tuesday. The group shared concern after US Attorney General Jeff Sessions reversed a memo that gives marijuana a pass in states where it's legal. The new guidance gives federal prosecutors more discretion in how they enforce the federal law. Bordallo states, "I do not believe the federal government, and specifically the Justice Department, should implement regulations that supersede the express will of voters on this matters." She says she work with her colleagues to ensure decisions are made at the local level.